ODOT

I-84: TROUTDALE -HOOD RIVER MAINTENANCE PAVE (MULTIPLE LOCATIONS)

Bids due: July 9, 2025 @ 2:00 PM

INVITATION TO BID

Solicitation documents for the following invitation to bid are available on the State of Oregon’s e-Procurement system, OregonBuys: https://oregonbuys.gov/bso/.

OregonBuys Bid Solicitation number: S-73000-00014091

Project name: I-84: Troutdale -Hood River Maintenance Pave (Multiple Locations)

Bid due date and time: July 9th, 2025 at 2:00 pm

Bid opening: Bids will be opened publicly via Teams teleconference at the bid due date and time. See solicitation documents for link.

ODOT contact person: Ivory Williams, Procurement Specialist

Contact phone: 503-910-9609

Contact email: Ivory.williams@odot.oregon.gov

Please note: The resulting contract is for a public works project subject to prevailing wage rates, in accordance with ORS 279C.800 to 279C.870.

Published July 2, 2025.