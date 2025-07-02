CITY OF WEST LINN, OREGON 2025 ROAD PROGRAM PROJECT (PW-25-08) Published 6:00 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

CITY OF WEST LINN, OREGON

2025 ROAD PROGRAM PROJECT (PW-25-08)

Bids due 2:00 PM, July 17, 2025

INVITATION FOR BID

Sealed bids for the 2025 Road Program Project will be received by Clark Ide, Assistant City Engineer, at West Linn City Hall, 22500 Salamo Road, West Linn, Oregon, 97068 until 2:00 PM, Thursday, July 17, 2025, when bids shall be publicly opened and read. Bids received after 2:00 PM on said day will not be considered. First Tier Subcontractor Disclosure forms shall be submitted not later than 4:00 PM on the same day. Bids shall be clearly marked “2025 Road Program Project (PW-25-08).” Bids shall be valid for sixty (60) days following bid opening. This project is a public works project subject to ORS 279C.800 to 279C.870.

This project generally consists of a 2-inch asphalt mill and a 2-inch asphalt overlay of 10 streets throughout the City of West Linn. The project will include approximately 5,100 Tons of asphalt cement (AC) pavement, 66,000 SF of full depth AC repair, and the installation/upgrade of 22 concrete curb ramps. The project also includes a quantity of manhole/structure adjustment and thermoplastic striping. The Engineer’s estimate for this project is $2,069,955.

General Project information and submission deadlines may be viewed on the City of West Linn’s website at https://westlinnoregon.gov/publicworks/west-linn-bids-and-rfp-solicitations. Detailed bid documents, plans, and specifications must be downloaded through OregonBuys. Any and all future addendums will be issued through OregonBuys bid management website. Questions must also be submitted through the OregonBuys website.

The City shall consider no bid unless the bidder is registered with the Oregon Construction Contractor Board and the bidder has complied with all prescribed public bidding procedures and requirements. The City of West Linn reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to postpone the award for 90 days, to delete certain items from the proposal, and to award the contract to the lowest responsive, responsible bidder.

Published July 2, 2025 Business Tribune and West Linn Tidings.