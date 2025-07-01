MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON IT TEMPORARY STAFFING AND RECRUITING SERVICES Published 6:00 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Request for Proposal (RFP) Sourcing Event No.: RFP-201-2025

Sourcing Event Name: IT Temporary Staffing and Recruiting Services

Proposals due by 4:00 P.M. on: July 29, 2025

Pre-Proposal Conference: There will be no pre-proposal conference.

SUMMARY: Multnomah County Department of County Assets (DCA)is seeking suppliers who can provide temporary contractor placements & staffing for Information Technology assignments.

RFP AVAILABILITY:

To access the RFP, visit https://multco.us/purchasing/bids-proposal-opportunities then scroll down for new business opportunities.

Proposals must be submitted electronically through the Multco Marketplace Supplier Network. Suppliers will need to register at this portal in order to submit a response. Proposals are accepted until, but not after, 4:00PM on the close date of the Sourcing Event.

Multnomah County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals if not in compliance with the Request for Proposals (RFP) procedures and requirements and to reject any or all proposals or to cancel the Sourcing Event if Multnomah County finds it is in the public interest to do so.

