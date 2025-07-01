CITY OF WEST LINN, OREGON AUDIT SERVICES Published 6:00 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Proposals due: July 29, 2025 @ 2:00 PM

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Notice is hereby given that the City of West Linn will receive sealed proposals until 2:00 p.m. July 29, 2025 in the Office of Finance, 22500 Salamo Road, West Linn, Oregon 97068 for the following:

Proposals will be publicly opened after 2:00 p.m. Proposals received after 2:00 on the above-mentioned date shall be returned unopened.

The proposed work consists generally of the following: Annual Comprehensive Financial Audit Services for FY 2026-FY 2030

Proposals shall be submitted on the prescribed form and in the manner as indicated in the RFP documents. Use of recycled material is encouraged and the City reserves the right to use recycled material provided the provisions of ORS 279A.125 are met.

The City of West Linn reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, to postpone the award for 60 days, to delete certain items from the Proposal to make a partial contract/agreement award and to award the contract/agreement to the most qualified, responsive, responsible proposer. Any proposal not in compliance with prescribed public procurement procedures and requirements may be rejected and may reject for good cause any or all proposals upon determination of the City it is in the public interest to do so. Proposers are required to certify non-discrimination in employment practices and identify resident status as defined in ORS 279A.120. All proposers are required to comply with the provisions of Oregon Revised Statutes and Local Contract Review Board Policy.

Project advertisement and deadline dates may be viewed through the City of West Linn’s website at https://westlinnoregon.gov/publicworks/west-linn-bids-and-rfp-solicitations. Project and RFP details are available online at OregonBuys https://oregonbuys.gov/bso/. If you wish to receive any future addenda for this project, you must be registered within the OregonBuys bid management website. Questions must also be submitted through OregonBuys.

Proposals must be received electronically via email to the Finance Director, Lauren Breithaupt, at lbreithaupt@westlinnoregon.gov on or before 2:00 p.m. on July 29, 2025. No late responses, incomplete responses, hardcopy, or faxed materials will be accepted.

The City’s contracting processes follow the City of West Linn Local Contract Review Board Rules, effective as of January 1, 2024, and as adopted under Resolution 2023 – 09. The rules can be found at https://westlinnoregon.gov/finance/purchasing.

Published July 1, 2025 Business Tribune and July 2, 2025 West Linn Tidings.