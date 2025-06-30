Yoga in the Park has folks stretching, finding peace across Gresham
Published 10:49 am Monday, June 30, 2025
Flow yoga is made up of traditional movements with a unique flair from the instructor. There is continues movements synched with breath and mindfulness.
It is about relaxing muscles, easing joints, increasing balance/strength, and decreasing stress. And thanks to a new partnership, the yoga is taking place for free in public parks across Gresham.
Yoga in the Park offers free, family-friendly weekly outings that have folks stretching and connecting with nature. The new summer outings are thanks to a partnership between the city of Gresham and Rising Tide Wellness, a local business that brings the expertise and trained yoga teachers.
Most Popular
All ages and experience levels are welcome. Participants can bring their own mat (some will be available to borrow on site). They should also bring a towel, water, and wear comfortable clothing.
2025 Yoga in the Park
- July 9: 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Vance Park
- July 18: 5-6 p.m. at Red Sunset Park
- July 23: 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Main City Park
- July 29: 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Vance Park
- Aug. 8: 5-6 p.m. at Pat Pfeifer Park
- Aug. 15: 5-6 p.m. at TBA
- Aug. 20: 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Red Sunset Park
- Aug. 26: 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Main City Park
- Sept. 3: 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Vance Park
Rising Tide Wellness, 223 E. Powell Boulevard, offers therapeutic yoga, health coaching, reiki, group yoga, kids yoga, aerial trapeze yoga, retreats and more. Learn more or sign up for a class online at risingtidewellness.org