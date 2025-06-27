MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON ON-CALL – GLASS AND GLAZING SERVICES Published 8:26 am Friday, June 27, 2025

Bids due: July 29, 2025 @ 2:00 PM

INVITATION TO BID

Invitation to Bid (ITB): ITB-200-2025

Sourcing Event No:

Sourcing Event Title: On-Call – Glass and Glazing Services

Bids due by 2:00 P.M. on: July 29, 2025 at 2:00 P.M.

Optional Pre-Bid Conference: Is scheduled for July 8, 2025 at 1:00 pm

Video call link: https://meet.google.com/ubj-zncq-bom Or dial: (US) +1 262-710-0764 PIN: 581 055 861#

Attendance is optional.

SUMMARY: Provide County wide, on-call services to furnish, install, or repair glass doors, relites, transoms, glass panels, walls, partitions, glass windows, glass furniture tops. ITB AVAILABILITY:

To access the Sourcing Event, visit https://multco.us/purchasing/bids-proposal-opportunities then scroll down for new business opportunities.

Bids must be submitted electronically through the Multco Marketplace Supplier Network. Suppliers will need to register at this portal in order to submit a bid. Bids are accepted until, but not after, 2:00PM on the close date of the Sourcing Event.

Multnomah County reserves the right to reject any or all bids if not in compliance with the Invitation to Bid (ITB) procedures and requirements and to reject any or all bids or to cancel the Sourcing Event if Multnomah County finds it is in the public interest to do so.

