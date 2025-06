METRO COUNCIL WORK SESSION Published 6:00 am Friday, June 27, 2025

METRO COUNCIL WORK SESSION – CANCELED

The July 1st, 2025 Council Work Session is canceled.

METRO COUNCIL MEETING – CANCELED

The July 3rd, 2025 Council Meeting is canceled.

For more agendas & more information, visit: https://oregonmetro.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx

