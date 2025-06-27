Comcast Launches Simpler, Transparent Internet Plans—What It Means for Oregon Households Published 9:31 am Friday, June 27, 2025

Comcast has unveiled a new national pricing structure for its Xfinity Internet service, designed to simplify how customers pay for high-speed connectivity. With no contracts, no hidden fees, and price guarantees of up to five years, this move could be a game-changer for Oregon residents navigating rising living costs and increasing digital demands.

What’s New for Oregon Customers

The new everyday price plans offer four speed tiers—from 300 Mbps to 2 Gbps—all bundled with unlimited data, an advanced Xfinity WiFi Gateway, and a free line of Xfinity Mobile with unlimited data for one year, no taxes and fees. Prices start at $40/month for 300 Mbps with a 1-year guarantee and go up to $130/month for 2 Gbps at the everyday price. Customers can also lock in rates for five years, offering long-term stability in a volatile economy.

Additionally, the Xfinity WiFi Gateway included in all plans offers advanced features like parental controls, cybersecurity protection, and WiFi Motion technology that turns connected devices into motion sensors for added home awareness. These features are accessible through the redesigned Xfinity app.

Why This Matters in Oregon

Oregon is a state where the digital divide remains a top concern. From Portland to rural communities, affordable internet is essential for remote work, online education, telehealth, and streaming. Comcast’s new pricing model offers predictability and value—two things Oregonians increasingly demand from their service providers.

With the inclusion of Xfinity Mobile and access to the nation’s largest WiFi network, these plans are tailored for how people actually use the internet today—on multiple devices, across platforms, and often on the go.

A Competitive Edge in the Pacific Northwest

According to a recent OpenSignal report, Xfinity outperforms competitors in reliability and upload speeds, breaking ahead of T-Mobile in all measured categories. This positions Comcast as a strong contender in Oregon’s competitive broadband market, where consumers are actively seeking better service and pricing.

How to Sign Up

Oregonians can enroll in the new plans online at xfinity.com or by visiting a local Xfinity store. Whether you’re in the heart of Portland or a smaller Oregon town, these new offerings aim to make high-speed internet more accessible and affordable for everyone.

Sponsored content.