CITY OF SCAPPOOSE

ON-CALL GENERATOR MAINTENANCE AND REPAIR SERVICES

Proposals Due: 3:00 PM on July 31, 2025

INVITATION TO BID (RFP) #2025-04

Overview

The City of Scappoose invites firms qualified and interested in providing construction services for On-Call Generator Maintenance and Repair Services to the City of Scappoose to submit bids in response to this RFP.

The work will consist of providing as- needed well repair services at various City of Scappoose well locations, including, but not limited to, pulling of water well pumps, pump installation, water well rehabilitations, well casing repairs and installations and/or repair services on various types of pumps on an as needed basis.

Bids must be received by 3 PM on July 31, 2025. To download a free copy of the bid package, inclusive of scope of work and contract documents, please visit the City’s website at: www.scappoose.gov/rfps.

Direct questions to: Charlotte Baker at cbaker@scappoose.gov.

Owner Reservations

Changes to the Scope of Work or contract documents, whether in response to requests for clarification, or change, or to issue supplemental instructions, may only be made by written addenda. The City will post notice of any addenda to the City’s website at www.scappoose.gov/rfps. It is the responsibility of bidders to check the website prior to submitting a bid. All addenda so issued shall become part of this request. No other oral or written statements to proposers shall be binding on the City unless reduced to written addenda.

Bidders shall comply with all applicable public contracting requirements. The City expressly reserves the following rights: to disregard any or all irregularities in the bids; reject any or all bids or portions thereof upon a finding that it is in the public interest to do so; base award with due regard to the quality of services, experience, compliance with the RFP, and other factors as may be necessary under such circumstances; and reject all bids and re-advertise at the City’s sole discretion. The City of Scappoose is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer.

Bid Submission

Bids for On-Call Well Services (RFP #2025-04) must be received by the City of Scappoose no later than 3:00 PM on July 31, 2025 at the address listed below OR via email to cbaker@scappoose.gov. Submissions must be clearly marked “Submittal for RFP 2025-04”

City of Scappoose

Attn: Charlotte Baker

33568 E Columbia Avenue

Scappoose, Oregon 97056

