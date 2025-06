City of Dundee Notice of Cancelled Meeting Published 1:34 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

Public Notice

The City of Dundee is cancelling the scheduled council meeting on June 30, 2025, due to passing the budget on June 25, 2025. The council meeting scheduled for July 1, at 7 pm is still scheduled.

Publish online only June 27, 2025 NG363568