Notice of Action Plan Public Comment Period City of Portland One-Year Action Plan FY 2025-2026

The Portland Consortium consists of the City of Gresham, the City of Portland, and Multnomah County. To receive federal entitlement funding from HUD for four affordable housing and community development programs—CDBG, HOME, HOPWA, and ESG—an approved five-year Consolidated Plan and annual Action Plans are necessary. In Fall 2021, HUD approved the Consortium’s five-year Consolidated Plan (FY 2021-2025) along with the first Action Plan of this cycle.

The fifth and final annual Action Plan for FY 2025-2026 for the City of Portland will outline the available funding levels for the aforementioned programs for the upcoming fiscal year, including specific project allocations and goals.

This notice announces that Portland’s Action Plan for FY 2025-2026 will be available for public review and comment on our website Consolidated Plan/Action Plan, starting Thursday, July 3, 2025. The public comment period will last for 30 days, ending on Friday, August 1, 2025. Physical copies of the Action Plan will be available upon request.

For more information about the Action Plan or to submit written comments, please contact Uma Krishnan via e-mail at Uma.Krishnan@portlandoregon.gov.

Published June 26, 2025 Online & June 27, 2025 Business Tribune.