Stoller Wine Group’s footprint just got a lot bigger Published 5:00 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Newberg-based company acquires nation’s No. 3 marketer of pinot noir wines

The wine empire begun by the late Bill Stoller in 1993 saw significant expansion in June.

Stoller Wine Group announced mid-month the acquisition of the Elouan brand from Copper Cane Wines & Provisions, a large player in the California wine industry. Terms of the deal between the two wine giants were not disclosed.

The acquisition, company officials said in a release, will allow the Stoller brand to produce more than 300,000 cases of wine annually and will increase its distribution footprint across the nation by way of its holdings, which include Chehalem Winery, Chemistry, Stoller Swing, History, Stoller Family Estate, Canned Oregon and tasting rooms throughout the Northwest.

Elouan is well versed in marketing the pinot noir varietal that Oregon has become famous for, last year rising to the No. 3 seller of the favorite in the nation.

Stoller Wine Group has seen rapid expansion over the past several years under the leadership of Gary Mortensen, the company’s president.

“We are excited about how (the Elouan acquisition) will enhance our overall portfolio by leveraging their existing network to get our world-class wines into the hands of consumers,” Mortensen said in a release. “We are excited to welcome this wonderful brand and its loyal fans into our ecosystem and, rightfully, make it an Oregon icon by producing it here in the state.”

The Elouan brand was launched in 2015 by Copper Cane Wines & Provisions, a Saint Helena, California-based company founded a year earlier by Joseph Wagner.

“With Elouan we are emulating the successful sourcing philosophy we introduced with Meiomi: blending the top pinot noir regions together for a richer, more complex style than what you could achieve by sourcing from one small area,” Wagner said.