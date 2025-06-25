Newberg Planning Commission will hold public hearings on July 10, 2025 Published 6:38 am Wednesday, June 25, 2025

HEARING NOTICE

The Newberg Planning Commission will hold public hearings on July 10, 2025, at 7 p.m. at the Newberg Public Safety Building, 401 E Third Street, Newberg, OR and via teleconference using Zoom to evaluate the following new proposals:

1. Conditional Use Permit (Quasi-Judicial): Consider an application for a conditional use permit to allow the operation of a vacation rental home at 613 W First ST.

Applicant: Jerry Bartels

File No.: PLNG-25-5

You may examine information regarding these projects at the Newberg Community Development Department, 414 E First Street, Newberg, OR 97132, or on the city website at https://newbergor.portal.opengov.com/records/781 . The staff report and recommendation regarding these projects will be available one week before the hearing. If you have any questions, please call the Newberg Planning Division at 503-537-1240. All interested persons may appear and provide oral testimony via Zoom at: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89536547180 Or Telephone: Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

Phone: +1 669 444 9171 Webinar ID: 895 3654 7180

Any written testimony must be submitted to the Community Development Department office by noon on July 7, 2025. Written testimony received after this time will be read out loud at the hearing subject to time limits for speakers and will be included in the record if there are further proceedings. Only those persons who participate either orally or in writing in the hearing proceedings leading to the adoption of the action may appeal the decision.

