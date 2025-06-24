THE PORT OF PORTLAND TERMINAL 2 UPSTREAM SOIL IMPROVEMENTS DESIGN-BUILD SERVICES ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION (EDA) AWARD NO. 07-79-07897 Published 10:55 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

THE PORT OF PORTLAND

TERMINAL 2

UPSTREAM SOIL IMPROVEMENTS

DESIGN-BUILD SERVICES

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ADMINISTRATION (EDA) AWARD NO. 07-79-07897

Proposals due: July 8, 2025 @ 3:00 PM

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

SOLICITATION NO. 2025-11672

Proposals for the Terminal 2 Upstream Soil Improvements Design-Build Services project will be received by the Manager, Contracts and Procurement, of The Port of Portland (the Port), electronically through the Port’s online bidding system until, but not after, 3 p.m. on July 8, 2025. See Document 002100, Instructions to Proposers, for more information on electronic submission.

Description of Work:

The work includes but is not limited to the following key scopes of work:

Providing a deep soil mixing (DSM) buttress 500 feet long (parallel to the river) by 105 feet wide (perpendicular to the river), and extending a minimum of 2 feet into the underlying gravel and cobble deposit; site preparation, including saw cutting and removal of existing pavement, track removal, and underground utility demolition; reconstruction of underground utilities; management of excavation and DSM spoils; site cleanup; and transport of approximately 15,000 cubic yards of material generated by the earthwork and soil improvement activities to Portland International Airport (PDX) property to support future development.

See Document 005200, Design-Build Agreement, for more information.

The services requested of the Design-Builder shall be provided in two phases:

1) Work Prior to Execution of the Design-Build Amendment: This work shall commence upon execution of the Design-Build Agreement and includes but is not limited to: Evaluation of the Port’s Programming Documents and creation of a schematic design report which includes recommendations, estimates, and schedules; and development of the Design-Builder’s proposal for the design and construction work.

2) Work Following the Design-Build Amendment: Award of this phase will be contingent upon successful partnering and performance during the first phase and a successful negotiation of the Design-Build Amendment, and will be made in the Port’s sole discretion. The work includes but is not limited to design and construction document development, management of construction contract bidding, and completion of the construction work in accordance with the design documents and within the guaranteed maximum price (GMP) and project schedule.

The Port anticipates the work under this contract to be partially funded with the proceeds of a grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration (EDA). The Proposer shall comply with all applicable terms and conditions of the grant.

The design shall allow for economical and efficient methods of construction. Construction shall be phased to maintain terminal operations and a high level of service to tenants and other users of the terminal. The Port seeks a Design-Builder who can best provide the services needed to achieve these goals.

The estimated budget for construction only is $11,100,000. Any savings which the Design-Builder realizes in performing work under any public improvement contract that may result from this RFP, shall accrue to the Port as provided in the contract. For the purposes of this paragraph, “Savings” is defined as a positive difference between the guaranteed maximum price set forth in the contract and the actual cost of the work, including costs for which the Port reimburses the Design-Builder and fees or profits the Design-Builder earns. The Port will not pay more than the guaranteed maximum price unless the excess results from material changes to work scope agreed to in writing by both parties.

A pre-proposal meeting will be held via Microsoft Teams at 10 a.m. on June 10, 2025, to discuss all phases of the work. To attend, proposers must RSVP through the Port’s online bidding system no later than 24 hours before the pre-bid meeting. A Microsoft Teams meeting invite will be sent to all proposers who RSVP, with instructions on attending the meeting remotely.

Contractors, subcontractors, consultants, and suppliers are strongly encouraged to register through the Port’s online bidding system, which can be accessed at https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=15598. All firms can view current business opportunities. Registered firms may receive electronic notification of Port solicitations, and have access to view or download solicitations, addenda, and solicitation-holders lists.

Questions shall be submitted electronically using the “Q&A” feature in the Port’s online bidding system.

Hard copies of the solicitation documents are not available directly from the Port. Registered firms may download the documents through the Port’s online bidding system.

Proposals may be rejected if not in compliance with specified procedures and requirements. Any or all proposals may be rejected if in the public interest to do so. Proposer compliance includes but is not limited to the following:

All proposals shall be accompanied by proposal security made payable to The Port of Portland in an amount equal to at least 10 percent of the total amount proposed. Oregon law requires that the higher of either the state prevailing wage rates or federal Davis Bacon rates be paid to workers on projects in Oregon subject to both the state prevailing wage rate law and federal Davis-Bacon Act. This project is subject to both the state prevailing wage rate law and the federal Davis-Bacon Act. The Port will not receive or consider a proposal unless the bid contains a statement by the Proposer that the Proposer will comply with the provisions of ORS 279C.800 to 279C.870 (regarding payment of prevailing wage rates on public works projects over $50,000). Proposers are hereby alerted that public works contractors generally shall file a public works bond with the Construction Contractors Board, as provided in ORS 279C.836. No proposal will be considered unless the proposer is registered with the State of Oregon Construction Contractors Board to the extent required by ORS Chapter 701 prior to submitting a proposal.

Apprentice Opportunities on Port Projects: The Port requires contractors to provide on-the-job training opportunities for approved and registered apprentices on construction projects over $500,000. The Port’s overall target for registered apprentice participation is 15 percent of total labor hours.

Small Business Enterprise Program: The Port is committed to increasing small business enterprise participation in Port contracts. See the Instructions to Proposers for more information related to small business participation.

THE PORT OF PORTLAND

Contracts and Procurement

May 23, 2025

CPD/DB RFP

Published June 24, 2025 Online & June 27, 2025 Business Tribune.