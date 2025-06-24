Corbett School District 39 Notice of Budget Hearing Published 9:36 am Tuesday, June 24, 2025

NOTICE OF BUDGET HEARING

A public meeting of the Corbett School District 39 will be held on June 30, 2025 at 7:00 pm at 35800 E. Historic Columbia River Highway, Oregon. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2025 as approved by the Corbett School District 39 Budget Committee. A summary of the budget is presented below. A copy of the budget may be inspected or obtained at 35800 E. Historic Columbia River Highway, Oregon between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., or online at https://corbett.k12.or.us/about/business-services/budget/. This budget is for an annual budget period. This budget was prepared on a basis of accounting that is the same as the preceding year.

Contact: Regina Sampson 503.261.4290 Email:rsampson@corbett.k12.or.us

Published June 24, 2025 Online & June 27, 2025 Outlook.