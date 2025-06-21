Wood Village store unveils new name: Evergreen Pet Supply Published 11:42 am Saturday, June 21, 2025

1/5 Swipe or click to see more Evergreen Pet Supply was joined by Wood Village Mayor Jairo Rios Campos for a ribbon cutting. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur) 2/5 Swipe or click to see more Evergreen Pet Supply, neé Theresa's Country Feed and Pet, celebrated an official name change Saturday, June 21. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur) 3/5 Swipe or click to see more Evergreen Pet Supply continues to offer thousands of food and supplies for all sorts of pets. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur) 4/5 Swipe or click to see more Wood Village's Evergreen Pet Supply debuted its new name during its annual customer appreciation day. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur) 5/5 Swipe or click to see more There were all sorts of animals at Evergeen Pet Supply's customer appreciation day. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur)

A Wood Village pet supply store is feeling “pretty in green” after a festive name change that brought the whole town out to party.

Theresa’s Country Feed and Pet is now Evergreen Pet Supply. The change officially began Saturday, June 21, during the store’s annual customer appreciation day.

“We wanted to find our own identity,” said owner Brie Connelly. “The new name speaks to Oregon and being out in the trees with animals.”

“Plus green is a better color,” she added with a laugh, referencing the branding change away from red.

Evergreen Pet Supply, 22741 N.E. Park Lane, in the Wood Village Town Center, had its party spill out into the parking lot, punctuated by a ribbon cutting with Mayor Jairo Rios-Campos.

There were vendor booths with lots of pet-themed give aways; a petting zoo; reptile demonstration; face painting and balloon animals; free popcorn and more. Throughout the store there was also a sale.

“Our customers do a lot for us, so we love to give back as often as we can,” Connelly said.

Go-to for pets

Evergreen opened its doors back in 2019. Connelly, and her husband Shawn Connelly, brought a combined 40-plus years of pet store experience to the business. And that expertise quickly resonated with customers, who continued to flock to Wood Village for their pet supply needs. The business won Best Pet Store six years in a row in The Outlook’s annual Reader’s Choice Awards.

The original name — Theresa’s Country Feed and Pet — was a tribute to Brie’s father, who operated several pet stores across California.

“The whole team was ready to be ‘us,’” she explained.

Despite the name change and new branding, the mindset at Evergreen remains the same: they’ve got you covered from “tails to scales.” The store remains one of the largest-family pet operations in all of Oregon. They have pet food and more than 10,000 different items at competitive prices.

The store is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. Learn more online at evergreenpetsupply.com.