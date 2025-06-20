ODOT US 95 CRACK SEAL Published 6:00 am Friday, June 20, 2025

ODOT

US 95 CRACK SEAL

Bids due: July 1, 2025 @ 10:00 AM

INVITATION TO BID

Solicitation documents for the following invitation to bid are available on the State of Oregon’s e-Procurement system, OregonBuys: https://oregonbuys.gov/bso/.

OregonBuys Bid Solicitation number: S-73000-00014009

Project name: US 95 Crack Seal

Bid due date and time: 07/01/2025 @ 10:00 AM

Bid opening: Bids will be opened publicly via Teams teleconference at the bid due date and time. See solicitation documents for link.

ODOT contact person: Dave Dethloff, Procurement Specialist

Contact phone: 503-569-8793

Contact email: William.d.dethloff@odot.oregon.gov

Please note: The resulting contract is for a public works project subject to prevailing wage rates, in accordance with ORS 279C.800 to 279C.870 and the Davis-Bacon Act (40 U.S.C. 3141 to 3148).

Published June 20, 2025.