METRO COUNCIL WORK SESSION
Published 6:00 am Friday, June 20, 2025
METRO COUNCIL WORK SESSION
10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 24th, 2025
The June 24th Council work session will take place at the Metro Regional Center, 600 NE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97232
This will also be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 615 079 992:
Join by phone by calling 888-475-4499 (Toll Free)
METRO POLICY ADVISORY COMMITTEE
5:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 25th, 2025
The June 25th meeting will take place at the Metro Regional Center, 600 NE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97232
This will also be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 958 8991 6633:
Join by phone by calling 877-853-5257 (Toll Free)
JOINT POLICY ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON TRANSPORTATION 7:30 a.m., Thursday, June 26th, 2025
The June 26th meeting will take place at the Metro Regional Center, 600 NE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97232
This will also be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 917 2099 5437:
Join by phone by calling 877-853-5257 (Toll Free)
METRO COUNCIL MEETING
10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 26th, 2025
The June 26th Council meeting will take place at the Metro Regional Center, 600 NE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97232
This will also be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 615 079 992:
Join by phone by calling 888-475-4499 (Toll Free)
For more agendas & more information, visit: https://oregonmetro.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx
Published June 20, 2025.