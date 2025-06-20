METRO COUNCIL WORK SESSION Published 6:00 am Friday, June 20, 2025

10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 24th, 2025

The June 24th Council work session will take place at the Metro Regional Center, 600 NE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97232

This will also be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 615 079 992:

https://zoom.us/j/615079992

Join by phone by calling 888-475-4499 (Toll Free)

METRO POLICY ADVISORY COMMITTEE

5:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 25th, 2025

The June 25th meeting will take place at the Metro Regional Center, 600 NE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97232

This will also be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 958 8991 6633:

https://zoom.us/j/95889916633

Join by phone by calling 877-853-5257 (Toll Free)

JOINT POLICY ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON TRANSPORTATION 7:30 a.m., Thursday, June 26th, 2025

The June 26th meeting will take place at the Metro Regional Center, 600 NE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97232

This will also be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 917 2099 5437:

https://zoom.us/j/91720995437

Join by phone by calling 877-853-5257 (Toll Free)

METRO COUNCIL MEETING

10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 26th, 2025

The June 26th Council meeting will take place at the Metro Regional Center, 600 NE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97232

This will also be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 615 079 992:

https://zoom.us/j/615079992

Join by phone by calling 888-475-4499 (Toll Free)

For more agendas & more information, visit: https://oregonmetro.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx

Published June 20, 2025.