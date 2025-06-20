CITY OF CANBY NOTICE FORM OF BUDGET HEARING FORM UR-1 Published 10:21 am Friday, June 20, 2025

NOTICE FORM OF BUDGET HEARING

A public meeting of the Canby Urban Renewal Agency will be held on June 30, 2025 at 7:00 p.m and can be viewed at viewed at

https://www.youtube.com/user/CityofCanby. Any person may provide comment in written form, virtually or in person. For instructions on how to provide comments virtually, please contact the Deputy City Recorder at ridgleyt@canbyoregon.gov or call 503-266-0637 by 4:30 pm on June 30th.The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2025, as approved by the Canby Urban Renewal Budget Committee. A summary of the budget is presented below. A copy of the budget can be found on the City’s website at www.canbyoregon.gov. This budget is for an annual budget period and this budget was prepared on a basis of accounting that is the same as the preceding year.

Contact: Scott Schlag, Finance Director Telephone: 503-266-0725 Email: schlags@canbyoregon.gov

City of Canby_form-or-ur-1_504-077_Pg1

City of Canby_form-or-ur-1_504-077_Pg2