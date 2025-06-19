Photos: Gresham’s June Third Thursday creates block party fun Published 6:47 pm Thursday, June 19, 2025

Downtown Gresham celebrated Third Thursday with an outdoor block party. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur) There were classic cars to marvel at during Gresham's Third Thursday. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur) Kevin Holzer did magic during Third Thursday in Downtown Gresham. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur) Legacy Coffee stayed open later and had live music for Third Thursday. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur) Downtown Gresham's Third Thursday had 48 vendors along the roadway as well as specials from businesses and restaurants. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur) Hundreds of visitors enjoyed an evening in Downtown Gresham Thursday, June 19. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur) Beignets from Paisley's Bakery drew a massive crowd during Third Thursday, June 19. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur) Downtown Gresham had a mini car show during Third Thursday. (Staff photo: Christopher Keizur)

Downtown Gresham celebrated in style during the latest Third Thursday, which transforms Main Avenue into a festive affair. Thursday evening, June 19, people enjoyed 48 booths set up in the roadway; live music; classic cars; and shopping/dining deals from their favorite businesses.

The monthly event is extra special during the summer months. Historic Downtown Gresham closes Main Avenue, allowing vendors and visitors to stretch their legs and enjoy the warm weather. The event happens every third Thursday of the month from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The outdoor version continues through September.