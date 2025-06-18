Twisted Treasures brings trove of goodies to Downtown Gresham Published 2:01 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Visiting a new business in Downtown Gresham will leave you feeling like a pirate following a treasure map.

“X” marks the spot, and the destination is Twisted Treasures, 301 N.E. Roberts Ave. While there might not be gold doubloons, there is plenty to discover on the shelves. The vintage, antique, and consignment store lives up to the name.

“These are curated collectibles — stuff that sparks those core memories” said owner Amy Frugoli. “As I’ve gotten older my appreciation for these things has grown.”

The business first opened its doors on May 1. Frugoli is an entrepreneur and cut her teeth in the world of collectibles running an online store/auction during the pandemic. But that led to the problem of inventory, which had completely taken over her home.

First she opened a booth at Side Hustle Auctions & Thrift, which is next door to Twisted Treasures. That business, run by Carrie Hughes, has created a wonderful partnership. The two owners are fast friends, and they love cross-promoting each other’s inventories. For customers, that means double the opportunity of finding that special something that brings joy.

“Nothing is a one-size fits all,” Frugoli said. “Customers will come in with their own styles and preferences, so having more options benefits everyone.”

But Frugoli outgrew those shelves, and she still had too much stuff at home. So when Anderson Martial Arts decided to close, she leapt at the opportunity.

Redefining ‘vintage’

The store breaks the mold of what “vintage” is supposed to be. This isn’t some stereotypical cramped, dark hole in the wall. Twisted Treasures is bright and open, warm and spacious. There is plenty of elbow room between shelves.

“It is organized chaos,” Frugoli said. “Twisted Treasures is meant to be a whirlwind of finds.”

Twisted Treasures is open Wednesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday Noon to 5 p.m. The plan is to have more community events, workshops and classes in the future. Learn more online or on Facebook: Twisted Treasures.

Despite its relative infancy, things have been going well for the business. Frugoli delayed the opening about a month due to permitting issues. But she loved seeing all the people peering through the windows, anxiously awaiting.

“It was an amazing response from my vendors, neighboring businesses and customers,” she said.