OREGON METRO LANDFILL LINER REPAIR AND MAINTENANCE Published 6:00 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

OREGON METRO

LANDFILL LINER REPAIR AND MAINTENANCE

Bids due: July 9, 2025 @ 2:00 PM

INVITATION TO BID

ITB 4399

Metro, a metropolitan service district organized under the laws of the State of Oregon and the Metro Charter, located at 600 NE Grand Avenue, Portland, OR 97232-2736, is hereby requesting bids for St. Johns Landfill Liner Repair and Maintenance.

DEADLINE, NAME AND TITLE OF PERSON DESIGNATED FOR RECEIPT OF BIDS Bids are due no later than 2:00 p.m., July 9, 2025 Bids must be received via Bid Locker (http://bidlocker.us/a/oregonmetro/BidLocker) no later than the date and time indicated on the ITB cover page. Attention: Deanna Podbielan, Procurement Analyst, ITB 4399.

PRE BID MEETING

A voluntary pre-bid conference is scheduled on June 24, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Johns Landfill, 11683 N Landfill Rd, Portland, OR 97203. Interested sub-contractors are also invited and encouraged to attend.

BRIEF DESCRIPTION OF THE WORK

Perform liner repairs on an on-call basis to the existing landfill cap liner. Liner repair projects will address any identified landfill liner holes, breaches, and liner boot defects. Successfully completing these liner repairs is essential for maintaining the landfill’s Solid Waste Closure Permit issued by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).

FOR PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT BIDS

All bidders submitting a bid for public improvements over $50,000 certify that they will pay and comply with the minimum prevailing wage requirements of ORS 279C.800-279C.870 and if applicable 40 U.S.C.276a.

WHERE TO FIND DOCUMENTS

Bidding documents can be viewed and downloaded from BidLocker at https://bidlocker.us/details/4899.

LEGAL REQUIREMENTS

Metro may accept or reject any or all bids, in whole or in part, or waive irregularities not affecting substantial rights if such action is deemed in the public interest.

Metro extends equal opportunity to all persons and specifically encourages minority, women-owned, emerging small businesses and service disabled veteran owned businesses to access and participate in this and all Metro projects, programs and services. Metro Local Contract Review Board Rules require all Bidders to follow and document a specific outreach effort to State-certified Minority, Emerging. Women-owned and Service Disabled Veteran owned Businesses. Certification of good faith compliance and a declaration of any actual utilization pursuant to both programs are required at the time of Bid Opening.

Metro and its contractors will not discriminate against any person(s), employee or applicant for employment based on race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, age, religion, disability, political affiliation or marital status. Metro fully complies with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and related statutes and regulations in all programs and activities. For more information, or to obtain a Title VI Complaint Form, see www.oregonmetro.gov.

Published June 20, 2025.