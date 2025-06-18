Cutting the mustard: Beaverton Foods earns 6 accolades at 2025 World-Wide Mustard Competition Published 12:11 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

In this year’s annual World-Wide Mustard Competition — one of the most prestigious tastings in the condiment world — Beaverton’s own Beaverton Foods won big and has come away with six awards.

Of the largest specialty condiment manufacturer’s mustards, four won gold medals in their respective flavor categories, and two won bronze medals.

Beaverton’s Inglehoffer line dominated the mustard competition, securing gold medals in three categories: Pepper-Mild to Medium for its Sweet Hot Pepper, Pepper-Very Hot for its Ghost Pepper, and Deli-Brown for its Spicy Brown. Beaver Cranberry Mustard also won gold in the Fruit Mustard category.

Beaverton Foods signature Beaver Sweet Hot Mustard was awarded a bronze medal in the Sweet Hot category. Additionally, Beaver Jalapeño Mustard secured a bronze medal in the Pepper-Mild to Medium category.

“We’re proud of our strong showing at this year’s Worldwide Mustard Competition,” Domonic Biggi, CEO of Beaverton Foods and third-generation leader of the company, said. “The event holds special meaning for us since Inglehoffer, one of our brands, was named Grand Champion at the very first competition in 1995. Since then, Beaverton Foods has earned more medals than any other mustard company, winning in every category.”

The competition has been held annually since 1995 at the National Mustard Museum in Middleton, Wisconsin, and is widely recognized as the leading international competition for mustard and “the world’s greatest mustard competition.”

This event brings together hundreds of entries from around the globe to compete in a blind-tasting, which is then judged by chefs, food writers, and mustard connoisseurs alike. In the process, they are unaware whether the mustard on their tongue is world renowned or simply from a small artisan producer.

Judging is based on how “mustardy” it is, how fruity the fruit mustards are, along with the overall flavor and appearance. According to the National Mustard Museum, “it is a daunting task but one that our judges take very seriously,” and it is clear that mustardly business is serious business.

Gold, silver and bronze medals were awarded in each category, with the top gold medalists advancing to a final round in order to determine the grand champion of the competition.

The four Beaverton gold medalists, though contenders for the prestigious grand champion title, came just shy of Finland’s very own Scandinavian-style mustard, Kökarsenap Julesnap, crafted on the remote island of Kökar.

“We’re honored to be recognized alongside some of the world’s finest mustard makers and deeply grateful to our fans who continue to support our bold and innovative creations,” Beaverton Foods said. “Whether you like it mild, sweet, tangy, or tongue-tingling hot, Beaverton Foods is proud to be your go-to source for award-winning mustard.”