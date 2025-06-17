Portland’s JinJu Patisserie wins Outstanding Bakery at 2025 James Beard Awards Published 9:31 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Since 2019, pastry chefs Kyurim “Q” Lee and Jin Caldwell have crafted hyper-laminated croissants, stunning chocolates and petit gateaux for Portland.

This year, their hard work earned them the title of America’s most Outstanding Bakery at the James Beard Awards on Monday, June 16.

“All the hard work has been paid off,” Lee said in an interview at the awards ceremony.

Considered to be one of the nation’s most prestigious honors, the James Beard Awards recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries, as well as a demonstrated commitment to equity, community, sustainability and a culture where all can thrive.

This year marks 35 years of the James Beard Awards.

In 2024, JinJu Patisserie landed as a finalist in the Outstanding Bakery category. Locally, the bakery receives consistent praise from the community and media outlets.

JinJu Patisserie

Born and raised in Seoul, this pair met over a decade ago while composing pastries for renowned restaurants in Las Vegas, including the Aria, Wynn, Bellagio, Green Valley Ranch and Joël Robuchon.

The pair moved to Portland in 2018 to foster a small neighborhood bakery, serving petite gateaux, or “little cakes,” cheesecakes, brown-kie cookies, chocolate confections, savory tarts and more.

“Running a business looks really great from the outside, but there is a lot of hardship, but at the same time, it’s very rewarding to share our craft and our passion with the community,” Caldwell said in an awards ceremony interview.

The two laughed while holding their medal, first observing its hefty weight. Caldwell joked that it will stay on them — even through a shower — for a few days to relish in the win.

“Hopefully we’re not going to lose it, though,” Lee said laughing.

Caldwell said they want to share it with their customers and bring it to JinJu Patisserie so patrons can see it, feel it and enjoy it.

“It’s because of them that we got this award,” Lee added.

Renowned cookbook author and chef James Beard was born in Portland in 1903.

A full list of winners can be found on the James Beard Foundation website.