ODOT OR99: MP8.5 -MP9.1 BICYCLE IMPROVEMENT (MEDFORD) PROJECT Published 6:00 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

ODOT

OR99: MP8.5 -MP9.1 BICYCLE IMPROVEMENT (MEDFORD) PROJECT

Bids due: June 26, 2025 @ 11:00 AM

INVITATION TO BID

Solicitation documents for the following invitation to bid are available on the State of Oregon’s e-Procurement system, OregonBuys: https://oregonbuys.gov/bso/.

OregonBuys Bid Solicitation number: S-73000-00013959

Project name: OR99: MP8.5 -MP9.1 Bicycle Improvement (Medford) Project

Bid due date and time: June 26, 2025 @11:00 AM

Bid opening: Bids will be opened publicly via Teams teleconference at the bid due date and time. See solicitation documents for link.

ODOT contact person: Terri Sinclair-Olson, Procurement Specialist

Contact phone: 541-530-9480

Contact email: Terri.sinclair-olson@odot.oregon.gov

Please note: The resulting contract is for a public works project subject to prevailing wage rates, in accordance with ORS 279C.800 to 279C.870.

Published June 17, 2025.