ODOT
OR99: MP8.5 -MP9.1 BICYCLE IMPROVEMENT (MEDFORD) PROJECT
Bids due: June 26, 2025 @ 11:00 AM
INVITATION TO BID
Solicitation documents for the following invitation to bid are available on the State of Oregon’s e-Procurement system, OregonBuys: https://oregonbuys.gov/bso/.
OregonBuys Bid Solicitation number: S-73000-00013959
Project name: OR99: MP8.5 -MP9.1 Bicycle Improvement (Medford) Project
Bid due date and time: June 26, 2025 @11:00 AM
Bid opening: Bids will be opened publicly via Teams teleconference at the bid due date and time. See solicitation documents for link.
ODOT contact person: Terri Sinclair-Olson, Procurement Specialist
Contact phone: 541-530-9480
Contact email: Terri.sinclair-olson@odot.oregon.gov
Please note: The resulting contract is for a public works project subject to prevailing wage rates, in accordance with ORS 279C.800 to 279C.870.
Published June 17, 2025.