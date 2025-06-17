COLUMBIA RIVER PUD LOCATING SERVICES Published 6:00 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025





Bids due: July 1, 2025 @ 3:30 PM

INVITATION TO BID

Notice is hereby given that Columbia River People’s Utility District (PUD) will receive sealed bids for 3 years of locating services. Bids will be received by the PUD, 64001 Columbia River Highway, Deer Island, Oregon 97054 until 3:30 p.m., pacific prevailing time, on July 1, 2025, at which time the bids will be publicly opened. The bids will be available for public inspection at the PUD office after the bid opening.

No bids will be received after 3:30 p.m., pacific prevailing time, on the 1st day of July, 2025. All bids shall include a statement that those parties named in the bid are the only parties with an interest in the bid and that the bid is made without any collusion with any other bidder, official or employee of the PUD.

Electronic copies of the bid documents may be obtained by visiting https://www.crpud.net/my-pud/bid documents/ .

Columbia River PUD reserves the right to reject any and all bids that are not in compliance with the bid documents and prescribed public bidding procedures and to reject for good cause any or all bids upon a finding by the PUD that it is in the public interest to do so.

Dated: June 10, 2025 at Columbia River People’s Utility District.

Published: June 17, 2025 Business Tribune and June 20, 2025 Columbia County Spotlight.