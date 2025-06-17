Bookstore opening in Sandy’s downtown to offer reads for all ages Published 11:00 pm Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Brian McKeon and Alex Kelly will open Once Upon a Tome in Sandy on June 21. (Courtesy Photo: Once Upon a Tome.)

What do you get when a person with a business degree and a literature major start a business: a new independent bookstore in Sandy.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, June 21, partners Brian McKeon and Alex Kelly will welcome customers into their enchanted forest themed shop called Once Upon a Tome at 17360 Smith Ave. for the first time.

Eschewing the corporate, sterile feel of some big name bookstores, McKeon and Kelly have opted to “create an environment” with their shop, giving it a theme in order to create a “cozy atmosphere” and foster a sense of wonder for young readers.

“Growing up, going to bookstores I just immediately felt at ease,” Kelly explained. “I wanted to capture that within the theme.”

The inspiration for Once Upon a Tome truly came from both McKeon and Kelly both being at just the right crossroads in their careers to take on this new venture. McKeon is a writer and was looking for another avenue to connect with publishers and readers. And Kelly has long wished to use her business acumen to open either a bakery or a bookstore.

The small shop just off of Proctor Boulevard will feature three rooms: one for adult fiction, one for children’s literature, and a lounge area where people can relax and read.

For McKeon, Once Upon a Tome isn’t just a way to further his career goals, it’s about spreading “the joy of reading,” especially for the next generations.

“I want kids to feel that joy, too,” he said. “As opposed to getting on a tablet or a screen.”

“Reading, especially fiction, you experience such a wide range of emotions,” Kelly added, explaining that reading can really help foster children’s socio-emotional skills and provide perspective.

McKeon and Kelly plan to regularly have new recommendations for customers on display, starting with one of McKeon’s favorites — “Dune” by Frank Herbert — as well as one of Kelly’s favorites — the “Throne of Glass” series by Sarah J. Maas.

The shop will also include a table of books by local authors, curated by the owners.

Once Upon a Tome’s hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. These may change to account for the shop’s slower hours over time. McKeon and Kelly also plan to have the space available for book clubs and such to rent after hours from 5-7 p.m.

For more information on Once Upon a Tome, find them on Instagram or Facebook.