Sandy’s own Smoky Hearth recognized by America’s Best Restaurants Published 11:00 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

Brandon Johnson and Kayla Nilson took over leadership at Smoky Hearth on July 1, 2022. (Staff File Photo: Brit Allen)

Sandy’s own Smoky Hearth Bar & Grill is in the spotlight.

As of Monday, June 16, America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company with the goal of “bringing attention to local, independently-owned restaurants,” arrived at the restaurant on Champion Way to film the owners and crew and highlight popular dishes.

The episode of ABR Roadshow filmed at Smoky Hearth will feature extensive on-camera interviews with owner and operators Kayla Nilson, her father Kevin, and Brandon Johnson about the restaurant’s “special place in the community” and will later air on social media channels.

Though Smoky Hearth opened in 2011, it has changed hands a few times. The Nilsons and Johnson took over in July 2022, with Johnson acting as chef, and Kayla running the front of the house.

“Smoky Hearth has a rustic vibe with a wood fired pizza oven, outdoor seating on the patio with games and televisions, and live music on the weekends,” an America’s Best Restaurants representative said in a statement promoting the episode. “The menu offers a wide array of large portion menu items, including a breakfast menu on weekends. They serve appetizers, salads, lettuce wraps, burgers, pizza, barbecue, and entrees.”

They added that popular menu items like the Brisket Potato, the Hood To Coast pizza, and the Beast Burger, could make appearances in the episode.

America’s Best Restaurants filmed at Smoky Hearth from 2-5 p.m. June 16.

The restaurant’s episode premiere is TBA, and will be posted on their Facebook page as well as featured on America’s Best Restaurants’ website at americasbestrestaurants.com/rests/oregon/smoky-hearth-restaurant-bar-and-grill.

Restaurants, like Smoky Hearth, are chosen to be featured on the ABR Roadshow based on their customer reviews, menu items, social media presence, and level of involvement with their community.

They catch the attention of the show either because of customer nominations, internal vetting or through personally applying to be featured.