West Linn home featured on ‘House Hunters’ hits the market Published 3:42 pm Sunday, June 15, 2025

A West Linn house that a family moving from California selected as their new home in a 2021 episode of the HGTV show “House Hunters” has hit the market.

The four-bedroom, four-bath 3,100-square-foot home on Grant Street in West Linn’s Sunset neighborhood is currently listed at $998,500.

Lake Oswego real estate agent Philip Newman, who was featured in that “House Hunters” episode, is the home’s listing agent.

One of the most unique aspects of the home is a domed grotto beneath the driveway. The open- concept kitchen boasts a monogram induction stove and farmhouse sink.

The primary bathroom features a copper bathtub, multi-jet rain shower and heated floors.