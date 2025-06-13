MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON CHILD AND RESPITE CARE FOR HEALTHY BIRTH INITIATIVES FAMILIES Published 6:00 am Friday, June 13, 2025

Proposals due: July 16, 2025 @ 4:00 PM

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Proposals due by 4:00 P.M. on: July 16, 2025

Pre-Proposal Conference: June 26, 2025 at 1:30PM PT Google Meet joining info Video call link:

https://meet.google.com/bqb-fyap-kcj

Or Call

(US) +1 727-325-2065 PIN: 118 118 655#

SUMMARY:

The Multnomah County Health Department, Healthy Birth Initiatives (HBI) Program is seeking Proposals from whom it may purchase Childcare and Respite Care Services.

RFPQ AVAILABILITY:

To access the RFPQ, visit https://multco.us/purchasing/bids-proposal-opportunities then scroll down for new business opportunities.

Proposals must be submitted electronically through the Multco Marketplace Supplier Network. Suppliers will need to register at this portal in order to submit a response. Proposals are accepted until, but not after, 4:00PM on the close date of the Sourcing Event.

Multnomah County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals if not in compliance with the Request for Programmatic Qualifications (RFPQ) procedures and requirements and to reject any or all proposals or to cancel the Sourcing Event if Multnomah County finds it is in the public interest to do so.

