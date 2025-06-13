MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON ANIMAL SERVICES BUILDING DESIGN Published 6:00 am Friday, June 13, 2025

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON

ANIMAL SERVICES BUILDING DESIGN

Proposals due: July 22, 2025 @ 4:00 PM

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Request for Proposal (RFP) Sourcing Event No.: RFP-175-2025

Sourcing Event Name: Animal Services Building Design

Proposals due by 4:00 P.M. on: 7/22/2025

Pre-Proposal Conference: Optional Virtual Pre-proposal Conference Tuesday, June 24 · 1:00

Google Meet: https://meet.google.com/xat-iufj-pvu

Or dial: (US) +1 813-370-0599 PIN: 576 206 067#

Animal Services Building Design

SUMMARY:

The Multnomah County Department of County Assets / Facilities and Property Management is seeking Architectural and Engineering (A/E) Services for the replacement of the Multnomah County Animal Service facility. The Project delivery vehicle will be a Construction Manager / General Contractor (CM/GC) process. The awarded A/E firm will work cooperatively with the Owner, CM/GC, and other Trade Partners to design the Project and throughout the life of the Project.

RFP AVAILABILITY:

To access the RFP, visit https://multco.us/purchasing/bids-proposal-opportunities then scroll down for new business opportunities.

Proposals must be submitted electronically through the Multco Marketplace Supplier Network. Suppliers will need to register at this portal in order to submit a response. Proposals are accepted until, but not after, 4:00PM on the close date of the Sourcing Event.

Multnomah County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals if not in compliance with the Request for Proposals (RFP) procedures and requirements and to reject any or all proposals or to cancel the Sourcing Event if Multnomah County finds it is in the public interest to do so.

MULTNOMAH COUNTY PURCHASING

Publish: June 13, 2025.