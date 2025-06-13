METRO COUNCIL WORK SESSION
Published 6:00 am Friday, June 13, 2025
METRO COUNCIL PRESIDENT’S WORK GROUP ON FUTURE SHS IMPLEMENTATION
4:00 p.m., Monday, June 16th, 2025
The June 16th Metro Council President’s Work Group on Future Supportive Housing Services (SHS) Implementation will take place at the Metro Regional Center, 600 NE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97232
This will also be held virtually via Zoom –Webinar ID: 856 5978 6862:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85659786862
Join by phone by calling +1 669 444 9171 (Toll Free)
METRO COUNCIL WORK SESSION
10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 17th, 2025
The June 17th Council Work Session will take place at the Metro Regional Center, 600 NE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97232
This will also be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 615 079 992:
Join by phone by calling 253-205-0468 (Toll Free)
METRO COUNCIL MEETING
11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 17th, 2025
The June 17th Council Work Session will adjourn into the Council meeting. The Council meeting will take place at the Metro Regional Center, 600 NE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97232
This will also be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 615 079 992:
Join by phone by calling 888-475-4499 (Toll Free)
METRO COUNCIL MEETING
The June 19th, 2025 Council Meeting is canceled.
For more agendas & more information, visit: https://oregonmetro.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx
Published June 13, 2025.