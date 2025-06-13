METRO COUNCIL WORK SESSION

Published 6:00 am Friday, June 13, 2025

METRO COUNCIL PRESIDENT’S WORK GROUP ON FUTURE SHS IMPLEMENTATION 

4:00 p.m., Monday, June 16th, 2025 

The June 16th Metro Council President’s Work Group on Future Supportive Housing Services (SHS) Implementation will take place at the Metro Regional Center, 600 NE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97232 

This will also be held virtually via Zoom –Webinar ID: 856 5978 6862: 

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85659786862 

Join by phone by calling +1 669 444 9171 (Toll Free) 

METRO COUNCIL WORK SESSION 

10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 17th, 2025 

The June 17th Council Work Session will take place at the Metro Regional Center, 600 NE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97232 

This will also be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 615 079 992: 

https://zoom.us/j/615079992 

Join by phone by calling 253-205-0468 (Toll Free) 

METRO COUNCIL MEETING 

11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 17th, 2025 

The June 17th Council Work Session will adjourn into the Council meeting. The Council meeting will take place at the Metro Regional Center, 600 NE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97232 

This will also be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 615 079 992: 

https://zoom.us/j/615079992 

Join by phone by calling 888-475-4499 (Toll Free) 

METRO COUNCIL MEETING 

The June 19th, 2025 Council Meeting is canceled. 

For more agendas & more information, visit: https://oregonmetro.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx 

