METRO 10450 SW BARBUR BLVD DEMO Published 6:00 am Friday, June 13, 2025

METRO

10450 SW BARBUR BLVD DEMO

Bids due: June 25, 2025 @ 2:00 PM

INVITATION TO BID

ITB 4453

Metro is inviting bids for 10450 SW Barbur Blvd Demo.

Bids are due no later than 2:00 p.m. June 25, 2025 in Metro’s business offices at 600 NE Grand Avenue, Portland, OR 97232-2736, Attention: Deanna Podbielan, Procurement Analyst, ITB 4453. Responses will be opened publicly at that time.

A VOLUNTARY Pre-Bid Conference and walkthrough is scheduled for all potential prime and sub-contractors at the 10450 SW Barbur Blvd, Portland OR 97219 on June 18, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Interested bidders and subcontractors are encouraged to attend the conference in order to gain information about the ITB requirements.

The Portland Value Inn, at 10450 S.W. Barbur Blvd., is owned by Metro. The building is currently vacant and was previously used as a shelter by the Joint Office of Homeless Services. The Project would involve the demolition of four existing 2 story vacant buildings constructed in 1973. Existing hotel site totals 60,000 sqft with a building footprint totaling 19,140 sf. The site is adjacent to commercially zoned lands developed for highway-related and neighborhood-serving commercial uses.

Solicitation documents can be viewed and downloaded from Bid Locker (bidlocker.us)

All bidders submitting a bid for public improvements over $50,000 certify that they will pay and comply with the minimum prevailing wage requirements of ORS 279C.800-279C.870 and if applicable 40 U.S.C.276a.

Metro may accept or reject any or all bids, in whole or in part, or waive irregularities not affecting substantial rights if such action is deemed in the public interest.

Metro extends equal opportunity to all persons and specifically encourages minority, women-owned, emerging small businesses and service disabled veteran owned businesses to access and participate in this and all Metro projects, programs and services. Metro Local Contract Review Board Rules require all Bidders to follow and document a specific outreach effort to State-certified Minority, Emerging. Women-owned and Service Disabled Veteran owned Businesses. Certification of good faith compliance and a declaration of any actual utilization pursuant to both programs are required at the time of Bid Opening.

Metro and its contractors will not discriminate against any person(s), employee or applicant for employment based on race, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, age, religion, disability, political affiliation or marital status. Metro fully complies with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and related statutes and regulations in all programs and activities. For more information, or to obtain a Title VI Complaint Form, see www.oregonmetro.gov.

Published June 17, 2025