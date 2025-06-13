C-TRAN 2025-58-ITB-LOCALLY FUNDED IT EQUIPMENT Published 6:00 am Friday, June 13, 2025

C-TRAN

2025-58-ITB-LOCALLY FUNDED IT EQUIPMENT

Bids due: July 10, 2025

INVITATION TO BID

Clark County Public Transportation Benefit Area (dba C-TRAN) has issued an Invitation to Bid for the goods purchases for Locally Funded IT Equipment for Highway 99. There will be no pre-bid meeting for this sourcing event. This ITB may be found at https://c-tran.public-portal.us.workdayspend.com. Interested bidders will be required to register to submit their bid via the Workday Strategic Sourcing. Bids will be due Thursday, July 10, 2025.

Published June 13 & 20, 2025