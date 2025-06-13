A tale of two affordable housing projects in Tigard Published 8:34 am Friday, June 13, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more A group of partners in the future Woodland Hearth affordable housing complex break ground on the facilty on Wednesday, June 11. 2/3 Swipe or click to see more An architectural rendering shows what the upcoming Woodland Hearth complex will look like in Tigard. 3/3 Swipe or click to see more On June 4, Reach Community Development opened Dartmouth Crossing North. (Courtesy photo: Reach Community Development)

Dartmouth Crossing North opens, Woodland Hearth breaks ground

Tigard continues to push forward with filling Washington County’s needs for affordable housing with two new projects — one that recently opened and the other that’s just getting started.

On June 4, Reach Community Development opened Dartmouth Crossing North, a complex that offers 85 affordable and energy-efficient units in the Tigard Triangle.

Less than a week later, on June 11, Community Partners for Affordable Housing broke ground on its newest endeavor, Woodland Hearth, which plans to bring 63 affordable homes to Tigard at 7595 S.W. Torchwood St.

The Dartmouth Crossing North project features a mix of studio apartments as well as one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed for those earning between 50% and 60% of the area median income.

“This is more than a building — it’s a foundation for long-term opportunity,” Margaret Salazar, CEO of REACH, said in a statement during a grand opening celebration that included an estimated 100 community members, local leaders and other partners. “We’re proud to deliver safe, stable, and beautiful homes for families, thanks to the dedication of our partners, staff, and this community. Today marks an exciting new chapter for Tigard and for REACH’s work in Washington County.”

The project resulted in a 42% involvement from minority, women and emerging small businesses, something REACH said underscores its commitment to equity when building the structure.

The new building, designed by Bora Architects and constructed by Colas Construction, has eliminated the need for natural gas and features a hybrid heat pump water heating system.

Meanwhile, the future Woodland Hearth project features 23 apartments containing three or more bedrooms, a rarity in many older affordable housing complexes.

Like the Dartmouth Crossing North project, Woodland Hearth’s Colas Construction has been named the general contractor with LRS Architects serving as the lead architectural firm.

Similar, too, to Dartmouth Crossing, Woodland Hearth has a 48% participation from minority, women and emerging small business participation.

Washington County awarded the development $9.5 million from its Metro Affordable Housing Bond, with Metro providing a $300,000 grant from its Transit-Oriented Development Program. That program supports projects near high-frequency public transit. The same grant provided funds for energy-efficient systems and appliances.

“We hear families loud and clear — they need more space, and they need it at a price they can afford,” Metro Councilor Gerritt Rosenthal said in a statement. “The housing crisis is hitting families especially hard. Woodland Hearth is a direct response to that reality — delivering deeply affordable, family-sized homes near transit, while also investing in equitable contracting and sustainable design. It’s a project that strengthens the community — housing, economy and environment alike.”