PORTLAND STATE UNIVERSITY BROADWAY RESIDENCE HALL (BDWY) FIRE PANEL REPLACEMENT Published 6:00 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Bids Due: July 15, 2025 @ 2:00 PM

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL RFP #1742

Electronically submitted bids for the Broadway Residence Hall (BDWY) Fire Panel Replacement project will be received until 2:00 pm, July 15, 2025, via Bid Locker at https://bidlocker.us/a/psu_or. Bids received after 2:00 pm will not be accepted.

Briefly this RFP is seeking proposals to replace the existing Simplex, voice evacuation fire alarm system in BDWY with a new Notifier, voice evacuation fire alarm system. This will be a one to one system replacement.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting will be conducted at 9:00 am, June 26, 2025. See the RFP for further information.

Interested parties can view and download the RFP, which is posted on Equity Hub’s Bid Locker at: https://bidlocker.us/details/5093

Published June 13, 2025.