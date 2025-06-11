PORTLAND COMMUNITY COLLEGE PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT ROCK CREEK B7 CHEMISTRY LABS CM/GC Published 6:00 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Proposals due: July 10, 2025 @ 2:00 PM

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

SOLICITATION NO: P&CC25-074-RFP

SUMMARY

The purpose of this Request for Proposal (Solicitation) is to obtain competitive Proposals from qualified Contractors (Proposers) for the purpose of establishing a Construction Manager/General Contractor (CM/GC) contract between the selected Proposer (Contractor) and Portland Community College (College) for the provision of CM/GC services for Rock Creek B7 Chemistry Labs renovation.

This Solicitation will result in a public works contract subject to 279C.800 to 279C.870.

A MANDATORY Pre-Proposal Conference will be held on June 18, 2025 at 9:30 AM Pacific Time at Portland Community College, Rock Creek Campus, 17705 NW Springville Rd, Portland, OR 97229, Building 9 Event Center Room 122C.

Interested Proposers must submit a Proposal pursuant to the provisions of this Solicitation to Gina Dowd, Buyer Contract Specialist, or designee, via Portland Community College’s BidLocker page: https://bidlocker.us/a/pcc/, NOT LATER THAN:

SOLICITATION DUE DATE AND TIME (CLOSING):

July 10, 2025 at 2:00 PM Pacific Time

LATE PROPOSALS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED

Timely received Proposals will be opened and recorded and the names of Proposers announced. The contents of any Proposal will not be disclosed to the public until all Proposals have been evaluated, negotiations completed if required, and a recommendation for Award has been published.

Proposers are solely responsible for ensuring that Portland Community College receives its Proposal. The Solicitation documents can be found on BidLocker at https://bidlocker.us/a/pcc/. PROPOSERS MUST FAMILIARIZE THEMSELVES WITH THE ENTIRE SOLICITATION.

ALL Questions and comments regarding this Solicitation must be directed ONLY IN WRITING to Gina Dowd, Buyer Contract Specialist, by e-mail to: gina.dowd@pcc.edu.

NOTE: This email address is NOT the secure email address to be used when submitting a Proposal.

PROPOSALS MUST BE PURSUANT TO THE PROVISIONS OF THIS SOLICITATION THE COLLEGE MAY REJECT ANY PROPOSAL NOT IN COMPLIANCE WITH ALL PRESCRIBED REQUIREMENTS.

Published June 13, 2025.