PORTLAND PUBLIC SCHOOLS JEFFERSON HS MODERNIZATION Published 6:00 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

PORTLAND PUBLIC SCHOOLS

JEFFERSON HS MODERNIZATION

Proposals due: July 9, 2025 @ 2:00 PM

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

SOLICITATION #2025-018

Portland Public Schools, School District No.1J, Multnomah County, Oregon seeks responses from qualified firms for provision of CM/GC services for the Jefferson HS Modernization. Experienced firms are invited to submit a proposals for consideration by the District. The Request for Proposals documents may be obtained at the PlanetBids website, https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=22555. Firms must be registered with PlanetBids to obtain and download documents; registration is at no cost. A Mandatory Pre-Proposal conference will be held at 10:00 AM on June 16, 2025, at Jefferson High School, 5210 N Kerby Ave, Portland, OR 97217. Proposals shall be submitted electronically via PlanetBids. The Proposal Form, including all required documentation, must be submitted through the website not later than 2:00:00 PM on July 9, 2025 in accordance with the PlanetBids internal timestamp. For further information contact Brandon Niles at purchasing@pps.net.

Published June 10, 2025.