ODOT OR244 DEEP CREEK BRIDGE WEST ABUTMENT APPROACH SLOPE STABILIZATION

Published 6:00 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

OR244 DEEP CREEK BRIDGE WEST ABUTMENT APPROACH SLOPE STABILIZATION

Bids due: June 26, 2025 @ 10:00 AM

INVITATION TO BID

Solicitation documents for the following invitation to bid are available on the State of Oregon’s e-Procurement system, OregonBuys: https://oregonbuys.gov/bso/.

OregonBuys Bid Solicitation number: S-73000-00014017

Project name: OR244 Deep Creek Bridge West Abutment Approach Slope Stabilization

Bid due date and time: 06/26/2025 @ 10:00 AM

Bid opening: Bids will be opened publicly via Teams teleconference at the bid due date and time. See solicitation documents for link.

ODOT contact person: Dave Dethloff, Procurement Specialist

Contact phone: 503-569-8793

Contact email: William.d.dethloff@odot.oregon.gov

Pre-bid conference: Mandatory pre bid conference to be held on Microsoft teams on 06/20/2025 @ 9:00 AM. See solicitation documents for link.

Please note: The resulting contract is for a public works project subject to prevailing wage rates, in accordance with ORS 279C.800 to 279C.870.

Published June 10, 2025.