ODOT OR244 DEEP CREEK BRIDGE WEST ABUTMENT APPROACH SLOPE STABILIZATION
Published 6:00 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025
ODOT
OR244 DEEP CREEK BRIDGE WEST ABUTMENT APPROACH SLOPE STABILIZATION
Bids due: June 26, 2025 @ 10:00 AM
INVITATION TO BID
Solicitation documents for the following invitation to bid are available on the State of Oregon’s e-Procurement system, OregonBuys: https://oregonbuys.gov/bso/.
OregonBuys Bid Solicitation number: S-73000-00014017
Project name: OR244 Deep Creek Bridge West Abutment Approach Slope Stabilization
Bid due date and time: 06/26/2025 @ 10:00 AM
Bid opening: Bids will be opened publicly via Teams teleconference at the bid due date and time. See solicitation documents for link.
ODOT contact person: Dave Dethloff, Procurement Specialist
Contact phone: 503-569-8793
Contact email: William.d.dethloff@odot.oregon.gov
Pre-bid conference: Mandatory pre bid conference to be held on Microsoft teams on 06/20/2025 @ 9:00 AM. See solicitation documents for link.
Please note: The resulting contract is for a public works project subject to prevailing wage rates, in accordance with ORS 279C.800 to 279C.870.
