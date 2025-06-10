ODOT HCRH MP 8.90 LARCH MOUNTAIN SLIDE REPAIR PROJECT
Published 6:00 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025
HCRH MP 8.90 LARCH MOUNTAIN SLIDE REPAIR PROJECT
Bids due: June 18, 2025 @ 2:00 PM
INVITATION TO BID
Solicitation documents for the following invitation to bid are available on the State of Oregon’s e-Procurement system, OregonBuys: https://oregonbuys.gov/bso/.
OregonBuys Bid Solicitation number: S-73000-00014001
Project name: HCRH MP 8.90 Larch Mountain Slide Repair Project
Bid due date and time: June 18, 2025, at 2:00 pm
Bid opening: Bids will be opened publicly via Teams teleconference at the bid due date and time. See solicitation documents for link.
Pre-bid Meeting: A voluntary pre-bid meeting will be held, via Microsoft Teams, June 12th, 2025, at 11:00 am. The link to this meeting is on page one of the ITB.
ODOT contact person: Ivory Williams, Procurement Specialist
Contact phone: 503-910-9609
Contact email: Ivory.williams@odot.oregon.gov
Please note: The resulting contract is for a public works project subject to prevailing wage rates, in accordance with ORS 279C.800 to 279C.870.
Published June 10, 2025