Luxury senior living facility opens in Tigard Published 5:45 am Tuesday, June 10, 2025

The Cogir of Tigard features more than 100 residences

The Cogir of Tigard, a three-story, resort-style senior living community featuring 107 upscale independent, assisted-living and memory-care residences, has opened in Tigard.

A grand opening of the facility, owned by the Ryan Companies US, Inc., and Cogir Senior Living, was held June 5 at 9244 S.W. Oak St.

“The opening of our Tigard community reflects Cogir’s unwavering commitment to fostering welcoming and supportive environments for seniors across the United States,” David Eskenazy, Cogir Senior Living CEO, said in a statement. “As our first newly built community in Oregon, we are honored by the warm reception from the local community and excited by the enthusiasm of seniors in the area.”

Cogir officials say opening the facility comes at a crucial time, with market research showing that the age 75-and-older population is projected to grow by 26.8% over the next five years in the Portland metro area.

“At Cogir, our mission is to provide compassionate care while creating an environment that truly feels like home,” said Gottfried Ernst, chief operating officer of Cogir Senior Living. He said the company “thoughtfully curated the names of our amenities and community spaces — such as the Willamette Wine Bar — to foster a sense of familiarity and comfort.”

The facility also has an executive chef on staff around the clock.

Ryan Companies US, Inc. has more than 60 senior living communities nationwide with Cogir of Tigard marking its third living community in the Northwest.