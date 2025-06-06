STATE OF OREGON DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION Published 6:00 am Friday, June 6, 2025

STATE OF OREGON

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Bids due: June 26, 2025 @ 9:00 AM

Bid Closing for the projects identified below will be at 9:00:00 a.m. on the 26th day of June, 2025. Bid Opening will be at the Oregon Department of Transportation, 355 Capitol Street NE, Salem, Oregon, beginning at 9:00:00 a.m. on the day of Bid Closing. Bids will be received by BJ McCartney, Construction Contracts Manager.

Submit electronic bids, on-line, through Bid Express ® ( www.bidx.com ) before 9:00:00 a.m. on the day of Bid Closing.

Submit paper bids to BJ McCartney, Construction Contracts Manager:

Before 9:00:00 a.m. on the day of Bid Closing.

For Bids submitted by mail or parcel delivery service, send to the following address:

Oregon Department of Transportation

Procurement Construction Contracts, MS #33

355 Capitol Street NE, Salem, Oregon 97301

For Bids submitted by hand delivery, date stamp the Bid with the provided date stamping device and place into the ODOT Procurement Bid Box located in the 1 st floor lobby at the following address:

Oregon Department of Transportation

355 Capitol Street NE, Salem, Oregon 97301

Bids, Bid modifications, and Bid withdrawals will not be accepted at or after 9:00:00 a.m. on the day of Bid Closing.

To be eligible for award of Oregon Department of Transportation construction contracts, bidders (prime contractors) must submit a prequalification application according to ODOT’s Oregon Administrative Rules and prequalification procedures at least ten calendar days before the Bid Closing date. Prequalification must be in the class(es) of work indicated in the project’s special provisions, and the bid booklet.

The Prequalification Application form, requirements and instructions are on the Agency’s website http://www.oregon.gov/ODOT/Business/Procurement/Pages/Bid_Award.aspx

The Agency’s Electronic Bidding Information System (eBIDS) allows free access to plans, specifications, bid booklets, project addenda, and clarification letters at https://ecmnet.odot.state.or.us/ebidse

Preliminary bid results are published on the following websites by close of business on Bid Closing day http://www.oregon.gov/ODOT/Business/Procurement/Pages/PBR.aspx, http://www.bidx.com

Award of contracts will not be final until: 1) Three working days after Notice of Intent to Award is posted on the Agency’s website or 2) The Agency provides a written response to each timely protest, denying the protest and affirming the award; whichever is later.

All projects include a steel escalation clause.

All projects have minimum wage rate requirements. Wage publications are published on the Agency’s website at http://www.oregon.gov/ODOT/Business/Pages/Project-Wages.aspx

All projects require work to be performed by the Contractor’s own organization of at least 30 percent of the awarded contract amount.

All federally funded projects have “BUY AMERICA” requirements.

Email the Project Manager listed at the end of each announcement for PROJECT SPECIFIC TECHNICAL QUESTIONS.

The project cost range value is preliminary, may not reflect the current scope of the project, and is not a reflection of the Engineer’s Estimate.

DOUGLAS COUNTY: OR38: Hinsdale Slough Culvert Project on the Umpqua Highway (Rt. No. OR38) near Reedsport. FAP No. S045(454). ($ 100,000 – $ 500.000). Req. approx. 320 ft 2 temp sign; 200 hr flag; 503 ft temp barr; portable traff sign; 120 yd 2 comp ero blanket; 180 ft sed barr; const surv work; 8 yd 3 struct exc; 8 yd 3 gran wall backf; 640 ft 2 retain wall sheet pile; 345 yd 2 CPPR; 39 ton ACP (3 ton PG 64-22); 770 ft pvmt marking durable. Completion Time: May 20, 2026. Class of Work: Bridges and Structures. THIS PROJECT CONTAINS FUEL ESCALATION CLAUSE. THIS PROJECT CONTAINS A 0% DBE GOAL. PROJECT MANAGER: JOSH LONIE, EMAIL: JOSH.E.LONIE@ODOT.OREGON.GOV WASHINGTON COUNTY : Portland Metro Area 2024-2027 ADA Curb Ramps, Phase 2 Project on the Various Highway in Portland. FAP No. SA00(803). ($ 5,000,000 – $ 10,000,000). Req. approx. 4,370 ft 2 temp. signs; 10 ea seq. arr. signs; 1,800 hrs flag.; 4 ea flag. sta. light.; 520 ea TCS; 2,000 ft PCD; 96 ea temp. curb ramp; 550 ft 2 temp. walks; 106 ea inlet prot.; 185 ton contam. soil disp.; seg. & stkpl. contam. soil; 5 ea soil test.; const. surv. wrk.; 9,100 yd 2 rem. of surf. for curb ramp const.; 10,000 ft asph. pvmt. sawcut.; 3,100 ft conc. sawcut.; 35 ea adj. inlets; 4 ea adj. M.H.; 790 yd 2 CPPR; 4,000 ton aggr. base; 1,000 ton ACP; 19,000 ft 2 pvmt. rep.; 10 yd 2 pl. conc. pvmt. rep.; 10,600 ft conc. curbs; 3,000 ft 2 conc. islands; 50 ft 2 conc. drvwy.; 51,000 ft 2 conc. walks; 239 ea curb ramps; 2,900 ft 2 trunc. domes; 50 ft thermo. striping; 8 ea xwalk clos.; rem. & reinstall. extg. signs; 778 fbm wd. sign post; 1.4 yd 3 conc. in sign sup.; 580 lb st. in sign sup.; 3 ft 2 signs; 27 ea traf. sig. mod.; 0.3 acre seeding; 170 yd 3 topsoil; 60 yd 3 brk. mulch; 1,500 ft 2 weed ctrl. geot.; 40 ft rem. & rebuild. fence. Completion Time: March 31, 2027. Class of Work: Miscellaneous Highway Appurtenances. THIS PROJECT CONTAINS FUEL ESCALATION CLAUSE. THIS PROJECT CONTAINS A 13% DBE GOAL. PROJECT MANAGER: JUSTIN LOVELAND, EMAIL: JUSTIN.J.LOVELAND@ODOT.OREGON.GOV

The Oregon Department of Transportation is an Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action Employer.

The policy of the Oregon Department of Transportation is to provide equal opportunity for participation in its contracting activities to all persons and firms in compliance with applicable Federal and State laws, rules and regulations.

The Department of Transportation may reject any bid not in compliance with all prescribed public bidding procedures and requirements, and may reject for good cause any or all bids upon a finding of the Department of Transportation that it is in the public interest to do so.

Notice 25016 – June 26, 3 – week ad

Published June 6, 2025