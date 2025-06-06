ODOT RE-BID MBM OR99E AT COLUMBIA RIVER SLOUGH Published 6:00 am Friday, June 6, 2025

ODOT

RE-BID MBM OR99E AT COLUMBIA RIVER SLOUGH

Bids due: June 18, 2025 @ 2:00 PM

INVITATION TO BID

Solicitation documents for the following invitation to bid are available on the State of Oregon’s e-Procurement system, OregonBuys: https://oregonbuys.gov/bso/.

OregonBuys Bid Solicitation number: S-73000-00014018

Project name: Re-bid MBM OR99E at Columbia River Slough

Bid due date and time: June 18, 2025 at 2:00 pm

Bid opening: Bids will be opened publicly via Teams teleconference at the bid due date and time. See solicitation documents for link.

ODOT contact person: Ivory Williams, Procurement Specialist

Contact phone: 503-910-9609

Contact email: Ivory.williams@odot.oregon.gov

Please note: The resulting contract is for a public works project subject to prevailing wage rates, in accordance with ORS 279C.800 to 279C.870.

Published June 6, 2025