MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON COURIER SERVICES
Published 6:00 am Friday, June 6, 2025
Proposals due: July 9, 2025 @ 4:00 PM
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
Request for Proposal (RFP) Sourcing Event No.: RFP-126-2025
Sourcing Event Name: Courier Services
Proposals due by 4:00 P.M. on: July 9, 2025
Pre-Proposal Conference: An optional Pre-Proposal conference will be held on June 17, 2025 at 1:00pm via google meets link: meet.goggle.com/bwy-ckoj-spc or join by phone:
1 469-772-0657 PIN: 903244382
SUMMARY: The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office (MCDA) and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) seeks qualified Contractors to provide courier services.
RFP AVAILABILITY:
To access the RFP, visit https://multco.us/purchasing/bids-proposal-opportunities then scroll down for new business opportunities.
Proposals must be submitted electronically through the Multco Marketplace Supplier Network. Suppliers will need to register at this portal in order to submit a response. Proposals are accepted until, but not after, 4:00PM on the close date of the Sourcing Event.
Multnomah County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals if not in compliance with the Request for Proposals (RFP) procedures and requirements and to reject any or all proposals or to cancel the Sourcing Event if Multnomah County finds it is in the public interest to do so.
Multnomah County Purchasing
Published: June 6, 2025