METRO COUNCIL WORK SESSION Published 6:00 am Friday, June 6, 2025

10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 5th, 2025

The June 5th Council Meeting will be virtual-only. It will be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 615 079 992: https://zoom.us/j/615079992

Join by phone by calling 253-205-0468 (Toll Free)

METRO COUNCIL EXECUTIVE SESSION

11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 10th, 2025

The June 10th Executive Session will take place at the Metro Regional Center Room 375, 600 NE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97232

The June 10th Council work session will adjourn into the Executive Session. The Executive Session will be held pursuant under ORS 192.660(2) (d) To conduct deliberations with persons designated by the governing body to carry on labor negotiations.

Only members of the news media and designated staff will be allowed to attend the executive session. If you are a member of the news media wish to attend the executive session, please call or email the Legislative Coordinator at least 24 hours before the noticed meeting at legislativecoordinator@oregonmetro.gov or 503-797-1916. Representatives of the news media and all other attendees are specifically directed not to disclose information that is the subject of the Executive Session.

JOINT POLICY ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON TRANSPORTATION 7:30 a.m., Thursday, June 12th, 2025

The June 12th meeting will take place at the Metro Regional Center, 600 NE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97232

This will also be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 917 2099 5437:

https://zoom.us/j/91720995437

Join by phone by calling +1 669 444 9171 (Toll Free)

METRO COUNCIL MEETING

10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 12th, 2025

The June 12th Council Meeting will take place at the Metro Regional Center, 600 NE Grand Ave, Portland, OR 97232 and will also be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 615 079 992: https://zoom.us/j/615079992

Join by phone by calling 253-205-0468 (Toll Free)

METRO COUNCIL PRESIDENT’S WORK GROUP ON FUTURE SHS IMPLEMENTATION

9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 13th, 2025

The June 13th Metro Council President’s Work Group on Future Supportive Housing Services (SHS) Implementation will be held virtually via Zoom –Webinar ID: 856 5978 6862: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85659786862

Join by phone by calling +1 669 444 9171 (Toll Free)

For more agendas & information, visit: https://oregonmetro.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx

