Prepare for another southbound Highway 217 road closure this weekend Published 11:58 am Thursday, June 5, 2025

The closure begins Friday night

While the first round of closures along southbound Highway 217 went smoothly last weekend, prepare for the same drill this weekend.

Beginning 9 p.m. Friday, June 6, and continuing through 5 a.m. Monday, June 9, southbound Highway 217 between Canyon Road and Highway 99W will again be shut down.

That means all southbound drivers headed to Salem along Highway 217 will have to exit at Canyon Road and take a detour.

The closure is so work crews can continue paving ramps, shoulders and new auxiliary lanes.

This is the second of five planned closures of the roadway.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is cautioning motorists to expect a rougher ride temporarily as they travel over ground-down portions of Highway 217.

“Crews will continue paving this section during nighttime single-lane closures throughout the week,” ODOT said in a statement. “There are abrupt pavement edges along the shoulder in some locations, so please continue to drive with caution.”

Motorists should expect three more weekend road closure as the highway department completes final paving on all lanes of Highway 217.

Last month, ODOT crews poured an estimated 425 cubic yards of concrete to form the deck of the new Hall Boulevard overpass, which is set to open in August.