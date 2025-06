Sinkhole closes road near Redmond Airport Published 8:28 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

A road near the Redmond Airport is closed after a sinkhole formed Tuesday on SE Airport Way between SE Salmon Ave. and Salmon Drive.

The sunken road grade was caused by a break in the hydrant service line, according to the city of Redmond. The road is closed while crews make emergency repairs. It is likely to reopen late Wednesday or Thursday.

Detours are possible around SE 1st St. and to get the airport northbound travelers should use SE Salmon Drive, while southbound travel should use SE Airport Way.