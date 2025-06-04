Recreation center completition delayed by months Published 11:46 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

The Redmond Area Park and Recreation District’s in-progress recreation center will be delayed by four months but will still open next year. Cascade Swim Center will close after the new center opens, officials said.

In May, organizers found a non-structural issue with the high-performance paint coating on certain roof parts. The galvanized steel roof purlins were not working as expected and the coating was starting to peel, meaning the parts weren’t prepared properly before the coating was applied. Those parts will be replaced to ensure all pieces are fully coated and have long-term durability, which is important in the corrosive environment of a pool. There won’t be an increase in the project’s cost.

“We are grateful that this issue was identified early and can be addressed during the

construction phase, rather than after the facility is in use. We appreciate the community’s continued patience and support as we work to deliver a first-class aquatics and recreation center. We remain committed to providing a safe, high-quality facility that will serve the region for years to come,” wrote executive director Katie Hammer in a press release.

The new recreation center will be named The Hub Aquatic and Recreation Center, which was voted on by the park district’s board earlier this year. Construction and structural work on the west side of the building is underway, Hammer said.

The park district is planning to close the Cascade Swim Center when the new center opens to help with the cost of operations. The park district is exploring partnership opportunities to help pay for operations and keep admission fees down for community members, said Hammer in an email.

“We have an opportunity for businesses to partner with us as a long-term (5-year commitment) sponsor for specific rooms in the center in exchange for naming rights to that space,” she wrote.

The 56,000-square-foot center will include two pools, a gymnasium, an indoor walking track, exercise facilities and equipment, group fitness rooms, administrative spaces and meeting rooms. The construction is expected to be completed by next year. One of the pools will have eight lanes for lap swimming, while the other will be a leisure pool with a hot tub and water slide.

The park district passed a $49 million bond in 2022 to fund the construction. A levy to fund operations failed in November for the second time.

