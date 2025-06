METRO COUNCIL MEETING Published 11:57 am Wednesday, June 4, 2025

METRO COUNCIL MEETING

10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 5th, 2025

The June 5th Council Meeting will be virtual-only. It will be held virtually via Zoom – Webinar ID: 615 079 992: https://zoom.us/j/615079992

Join by phone by calling 253-205-0468 (Toll Free)

For more agendas & information, visit: https://oregonmetro.legistar. com/Calendar.aspx