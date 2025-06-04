Madras finalizes UGB expansion: 196 acres added for industrial growth Published 3:36 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

The City of Madras’s expansion of the Urban Growth Boundary has passed its final hurdle and has now received approval to add 196 acres of county-owned land near the Madras Airport for future industrial development to the UGB

The decision, approved by the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development in early June, caps off more than a decade of planning and collaboration between city and county officials, Economic Development for Central Oregon, and regional business leaders.

“Adding this large lot to our industrial land inventory strengthens our position to compete for high-tech and clean-tech manufacturers,” said Brenna Fulks, Jefferson County Director at EDCO. “It is a strategic move that enhances our ability to attract investment and drive long-term economic development across Jefferson County and the City of Madras.”

The newly included site — identified as Site 9 in a 2024 ECONorthwest study — was chosen after a multi-phase analysis of available land near the city. The site offers fewer infrastructure barriers, is close to U.S. Highway 26, and connects to existing industrial zones. It was also seen as a better option than other parcels due to lower development costs and fewer conflicts with irrigation systems or surrounding land uses.

Jefferson County Commissioner Mark Wunsch called the expansion a key step in the county’s economic strategy. “This project aligns with our vision for economic advancement in Jefferson County. Having a large, available site will attract businesses that can create sustainable jobs and invigorate our local economy,” said Wunsch.

The push to expand the UGB began in earnest in 2012, when city and county planners identified the need for several large industrial sites to meet long-term economic and employment goals. Until now, Madras primarily relied on lease-only options at the municipal airport. The new site will allow private developers to purchase land outright — a key incentive for attracting larger, long-term investments.

While the project drew some opposition from land-use watchdog groups and neighboring property owners — concerned about farmland conversion and infrastructure impacts — the site ultimately met state land-use criteria and was supported by local planning bodies.

With the UGB expansion finalized, the city will begin more detailed infrastructure planning to prepare the site for development. Officials expect the land to support industries such as advanced manufacturing, data centers, and clean-tech production.

“This site was carefully selected to ensure industrial use,” said Madras Community Development Director Nick Snead. “It will provide a foundation for sustained economic growth in Madras and Jefferson County.”